SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $106.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

