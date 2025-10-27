Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $42.51 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

