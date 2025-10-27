AlphaQuest LLC Buys 4,526 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 45.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after buying an additional 2,777,567 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 130.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 896,264 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,323,000 after buying an additional 415,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,788,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $127.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

