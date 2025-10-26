TEGNA Inc. $TGNA Shares Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1,018.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,507.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.25.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $675.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

