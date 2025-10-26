Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

