Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. $ALLO

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 252,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 36,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $46,297.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,276,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,762.96. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

