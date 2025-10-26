PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF $MFEM Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MFEM opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.78. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.