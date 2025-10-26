Head-To-Head Comparison: Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX) versus Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Foxx Development and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxx Development -13.69% N/A -25.71% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Foxx Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxx Development $65.92 million 0.46 -$9.02 million ($1.67) -2.69 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Foxx Development and Grow Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grow Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foxx Development.

Risk and Volatility

Foxx Development has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Foxx Development and Grow Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Grow Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grow Solutions is more favorable than Foxx Development.

About Foxx Development

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

