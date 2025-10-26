First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Position Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 472.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,835,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,041,000 after buying an additional 2,340,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 188.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 656,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 428,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

