OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) Given Sell (D) Rating at Weiss Ratings

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSR to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
OSR Trading Down 6.5%
OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.
About OSR
OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.
