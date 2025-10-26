SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $47.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.