Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 2,783 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

DUK stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

