iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

