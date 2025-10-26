Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $381.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.24.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

