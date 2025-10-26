Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 190.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $301.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

