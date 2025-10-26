Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $605.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $594.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.97. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

