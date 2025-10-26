Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 380.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,563,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,179,000 after purchasing an additional 198,939 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $31.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

