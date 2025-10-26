Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,994,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,751,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,753,000 after acquiring an additional 193,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $70.63 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.