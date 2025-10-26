Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $9.22. Coursera shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,935,122 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Coursera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Coursera Trading Down 13.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.33 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Coursera has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 258,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,979.64. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 29,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $354,742.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 954,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,942.59. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,131 shares of company stock worth $2,156,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 134,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

