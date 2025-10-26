Head to Head Review: Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 9.75% 11.05% 5.09% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Keurig Dr Pepper and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 2 7 10 0 2.42 Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 0.00

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus price target of $34.87, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Jammin Java”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $15.35 billion 2.40 $1.44 billion $1.12 24.25 Jammin Java N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Jammin Java on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. Its U.S. Coffee segment offers finished goods relating to K-Cup pods, single serve brewers, specialty coffee, and ready to drink coffee products through Keurig.com website. The International segment provides sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the manufacture and distribution of branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages; and sales in Canada from the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to the Company's single serve brewers, KCup pods, and other coffee products. It serves retailers, third-party bottlers and distributors, retail partners, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. The company offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Snapple, Mott's, The Original Donut Shop, Clamato, and Core Hydration brand name. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

