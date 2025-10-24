Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) & TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Head-To-Head Survey

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Top KingWin and TeraWulf”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.75 million 1.41 -$8.15 million N/A N/A TeraWulf $144.09 million 36.47 -$72.42 million ($0.35) -36.80

Analyst Recommendations

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Top KingWin and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 1 0 0 0 1.00 TeraWulf 1 1 10 2 2.93

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $12.81, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -91.42% -54.98% -17.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Top KingWin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Top KingWin has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Top KingWin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

