First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,017 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $188.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.12 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

