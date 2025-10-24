First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 13,444 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.23.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $76.37 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

