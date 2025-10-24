Jito 1-Day Volume Hits $25.23 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $427.19 million and $25.23 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jito has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,419,599 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 999,999,649.18168394 with 392,419,598.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.10655524 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $26,938,893.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

