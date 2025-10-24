BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $728.89 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $728.89 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00008825 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00003451 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,235,237,569 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

