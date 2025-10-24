First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 31,526 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1,239.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital AG increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 849,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 637,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 780,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 553,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 541,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.34.

IBKR opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

