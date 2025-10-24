KPP Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

