Pollux Coin (POX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $374.90 Thousand

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $374.90 thousand worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,460,639 coins and its circulating supply is 42,460,328 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxdao. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 42,459,413.633476 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.03712948 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $333,795.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

