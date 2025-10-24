Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 2.5%

VST stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.73.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 654,583 shares of company stock worth $134,542,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.