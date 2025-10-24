Komodo Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $78.42 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00237427 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,066,223 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

