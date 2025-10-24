Head-To-Head Contrast: Gannett (NYSE:GCI) & QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM)

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) and QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and QMMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gannett alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett 4.84% 53.24% 5.14% QMMM N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gannett has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QMMM has a beta of 29.11, indicating that its stock price is 2,811% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

76.7% of Gannett shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gannett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gannett and QMMM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $2.51 billion 0.22 -$26.35 million $0.34 11.10 QMMM $2.70 million 2,529.95 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

QMMM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gannett.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gannett and QMMM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 0 1 1 0 2.50 QMMM 1 0 0 0 1.00

Gannett presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%. Given Gannett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gannett is more favorable than QMMM.

Summary

Gannett beats QMMM on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gannett

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications. It also provides digital-only subscription, including local media brands, USA TODAY NETWORK community events platform, magazines, sports, and games; and E-newspapers; and digital advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company offers digital news and media brands; daily and weekly newspapers; digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions; commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About QMMM

(Get Free Report)

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands. The company was founded by Bun Kwai on July 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.