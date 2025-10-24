MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Critical Review

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness and MarineMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 1 7 3 1 2.33 MarineMax 2 0 5 0 2.43

Profitability

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. MarineMax has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.83%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness -0.47% -1.71% -0.37% MarineMax -1.15% 2.63% 1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and MarineMax”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $6.05 billion 0.19 -$101.82 million ($0.10) -37.00 MarineMax $2.43 billion 0.23 $38.07 million ($1.34) -19.54

MarineMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Petco Health and Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarineMax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarineMax has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarineMax beats Petco Health and Wellness on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.