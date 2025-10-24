Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Shares in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $885.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

