Brokers Set Expectations for EQT’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on EQT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

EQT Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.50. EQT has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 133.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in EQT by 38.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.