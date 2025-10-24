Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $489.63 Thousand

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $91.77 million and $489.63 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111,214.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.80 or 0.00441329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00085846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.00296322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00237427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00014229 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

