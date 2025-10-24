Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,867 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 528.7% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 44,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,671 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,149,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $291.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $295.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

