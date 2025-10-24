Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after purchasing an additional 715,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cintas by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 573,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cintas by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6%

CTAS opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.27. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

