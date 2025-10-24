Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.640-9.990 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 5.9%

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 422.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

