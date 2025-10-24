Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400- EPS.

NYSE:ALK opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $58.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.62.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,956.75. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,542.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 113,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 158.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

