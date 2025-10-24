SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform” Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.25.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining stock opened at C$32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.17. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.02 and a 52 week high of C$36.45.

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

