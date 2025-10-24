Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 288,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.9 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of MTSFF stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
About Mitsui Fudosan
