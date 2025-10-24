Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 288,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.9 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of MTSFF stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

