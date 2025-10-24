KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,623,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,757,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 181.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,702,000 after buying an additional 628,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $213,283,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $432.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.50.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

