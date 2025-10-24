KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,770 VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF $SFLO

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,203,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,043,000 after acquiring an additional 278,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 540,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 232,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 625,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 220,628 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 193.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 293,839 shares during the period.

Shares of SFLO stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0231 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

