FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 290.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $140.39.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

