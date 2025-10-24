Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,000,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 1,342,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after buying an additional 1,334,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,938,000 after buying an additional 1,016,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,241,000 after buying an additional 495,358 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.40 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.
The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.
