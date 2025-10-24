Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,402,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $94.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

