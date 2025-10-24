FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1,261.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 3.2%

MSM stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $94.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

