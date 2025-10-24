KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

