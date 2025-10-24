Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $253.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $257.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.