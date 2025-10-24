Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,640 ($75.18) and last traded at GBX 5,625 ($74.98), with a volume of 658438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,555 ($74.05).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,440 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Diploma to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 to GBX 6,000 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 5,750 to GBX 6,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,365.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,388.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,883.86.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

